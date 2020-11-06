Kenny, the boy band manager, wasn’t satisfied with that explanation, and berated her for wasting his time and “faking it” in her conversations with him. But let's pull back and look at this situation: Clare made a realization about her connection with Dale, and then ended the whole thing early because of it. That’s literally the opposite of wasting these guys' time — it would be wasting their time to keep going on group dates for 8 more episodes knowing full well she didn't care about them. Still, Kenny demanded an apology from Clare, and she gave him and the rest of the men one, even though she'd already spoken her piece and didn't need to. Dating sucks. Break-ups are hard. Clare didn't do anything wrong by breaking up with them because she found that she just liked someone else more than them. That’s literally how this works. Does it hurt to have it happen early? Of course. Does it hurt to come into a production bubble and not be The Guy? Yes! But the way this works is that everyone but one person always goes home, and Clare speeding up the process is just ripping that bandaid off.