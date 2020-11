Carid B & Offset Are Reportedly Undivorcing

A few months after Kulture was born in 2018, Cardi B revealed on Instagram that she had left Offset , and people suspected that he had been cheated on her. Offset won Cardi B back, and the couple was back together in February 2019. Cardi B recently called their relationship "dysfunctional," and made the valid point that it's hard to not talk to your "best friend" and "and it's really hard to have no dick" — especially during election season