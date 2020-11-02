Carid B & Offset Are Reportedly Undivorcing

With the future of our democracy on the line this week, many people are doing what they can to practice some radical self-care — whether that be treating yourself to a luxurious bath or indulging in your favorite comfort foods. For rapper Cardi B, that means undivorcing her husband.
According to a report from TMZ, Cardi B filed new documents in Atlanta, Georgia in order to officially dismiss the divorce she moved for in September. Cardi B allegedly filed for divorce from her husband Offset, and the two were scheduled to appear before a judge in early November to work out both their separation and a custody agreement vis-à-vis their two-year-old daughter, Kulture.
Since then, however, Cardi B and the Migos rapper have seemed to have reconciled. He joined Cardi B for her birthday in Vegas in October, bought her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, posted a congratulatory Instagram photo calling his wife an "amazing woman," and was even with her to take a nude photo that she accidentally posted (long story).
It's important to note, however that Cardi B reportedly filed her dismissal "without prejudice," which basically means she could refile for divorce at a later date. It makes sense that the rapper is being careful — after all, this isn't the first time that she and Offset have called it quits.
A few months after Kulture was born in 2018, Cardi B revealed on Instagram that she had left Offset, and people suspected that he had been cheated on her. Offset won Cardi B back, and the couple was back together in February 2019. Cardi B recently called their relationship "dysfunctional," and made the valid point that it's hard to not talk to your "best friend" and "and it's really hard to have no dick" — especially during election season.
Like we said, self-care is key.
Refinery29 reached out to Cardi B and Offset for comment.