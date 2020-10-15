Cardi B Clarifies A Few Things About That Nude Photo & Offset

Cardi B had a hell of a weekend, because, well — someone has to. (Responsibly, that is). The "WAP" rapper's 28th birthday, which she celebrated in Las Vegas, had everything you'd expect in a Cardi B blowout — twerking, money moves, glamorous outfits, and just a bit of fun drama.
During the after-after party, Cardi B accidentally uploaded a naked selfie of herself on her Instagram Story, deleted it, and posted a self-critical voice-tweet about it, and then explained what happened on a subsequent Instagram Live. Who among us?
She was apparently with her estranged husband, Offset (more on that later), and used her phone to check out an alleged swollen lip. “I’m taking the fucking picture, and then I fucking press and I see that it’s loading, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God! Oh my God, Offset! Oh my God, the picture’s loading,’ and he was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa,’” she said. “By the time I turned my phone on and deleted that shit, everybody and their mom saw my big-ass salami-nipple titties."
She admonished herself for the mistake, but said that she won't let it bother her too much. "When I started hosting, I used to show my boobs all the time because I was a stripper, like fuck it,” Cardi B said, shrugging it off. “Everybody saw my tits. A lot of people are talking shit ‘cause I got some big-ass nipples but that just came with motherhood, I swear to God.”
Now, you maybe be wondering, why was Cardi B with Offset? Almost exactly a month ago, the artist shared that she had reportedly filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture.
However, Offset seemed to be with her all weekend, and even celebrated her birthday with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV (and matching car seat for Kulture). He posted a congratulatory Instagram photo praising Cardi B for being an "amazing woman" and said that he feels "lucky."
The two artists have already gone through one big breakup a few months after Kulture's birth in 2018. Cardi B revealed on Instagram that she had left Offset, many suspecting that he had been unfaithful to her. He then did the absolute most to win Cardi B back, and the couple was back together by the 2019 Grammys. And a few days ago, in an October 13 live, Cardi got candid about her relationship with her husband, which she called just as "dysfunctional" as anyone else's, albeit more public.
"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," Cardi B explained. "And it's really hard to have no dick."
Your honor, the defense rests.