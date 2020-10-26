Offset Encourages Fans To Vote After Being Detained By The Police In Beverly Hills

Migos rapper Offset, aka Cardi B's on-and-off husband, was detained by the police on October 24, but made sure to use the publicity in a positive way.
According to police reports, Offset, née Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was driving past a rally of Trump supporters in Beverly Hills with Cardi B's cousin, 20-year-old Marcelo Almanzar. The police stopped them because someone from the rally claimed they saw a gun pointed at them.
Offset posted a livestream of the incident, in which he refuses to exit his car when after officers ask him to because he says they have their guns drawn. In the video, an officer tries to get him to open the door to the car, to which the rapper responds, "That's not legal. That's not legal, you can't just open my door." They argue back and forth, until another officer is seen unlocking the door through the open window. The video ends with Offset getting out of the car and asking the officers why they are grabbing his wrist.
After being briefly detained, Offset was released, but Almanzar was arrested on felony suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public, according to Beverly Hills police. As of late October 25, he remains in jail with a $35,000 bail.
But instead of harping on the event itself, Offset turned the spotlight on the upcoming election. A representative for Offset told People, "Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes."
Cardi B has been known for being an outspoken political powerhouse, doing everything from criticizing Trump to dragging conservative pundits and fact-checking the presidential debates. The couple's relationship has definitely been bumpy, but at least we know two rappers who will be showing up at the polls.