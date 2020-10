According To TikTok, John Mulaney Started The Pandemic — But He’s Also Going To End It

This is not what happened in Back to the Future (that had to do with a time-traveling car, if you recall). But, if Michaels is taking on the role of Doc, that would mean that Mulaney is our Marty McFly. Which, okay, honestly, who better to restore order to our universe? We completely trust Mulaney to travel through the sixth-dimensional time gate. Not only does he have "street smarts!" but we also know, from his years of writing on SNL and his stand up specials , that he is an excellent writer and has a well-honed sense of comedic timing. That's exactly who we want to be rewriting history.