What The Full Blue Moon Means For Your Halloween

During this spectacle of a luminary, the moon will be sitting right next to Uranus, the planet of rebellion and the unexpected , while it's in the sign of the bull. Montúfar says that this means surprises are headed our way. "Uranus’s job is to bring change, and while some of us might resist it due to the fixed nature of Taurus and Scorpio, we will have to allow ourselves to lose control in order to fully digest and appreciate what will be happening around this time," she explains.