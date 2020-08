Can Sex Magick Relieve Your Pandemic Stress & Make Your Dreams Come True?

Of course, the role sex plays in our lives right now is complicated, given that we’re in the midst of a pandemic that has killed almost 158,000 people in the U.S., created large-scale job loss, and led to an impending eviction crisis . In a NBC News poll of 9,000 people, 47% said the coronavirus negatively affected their sex lives . Yet Cosmopolitan Magazine dubbed masturbation the “only winner” of the COVID-19 outbreak . Although hookups might be going down, it's easy to imagine that solo sex magick is going up at a time like this. And, as Cabral says, “Wouldn’t it be great if we could stop the coronavirus by making love?”