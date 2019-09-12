How To Practice Sex Magick This Friday The 13th

Friday the 13th has long been considered unlucky by the mainstream. However, some witches and astrologers consider the day to be an auspicious one. “Both Friday and the number 13 are associated with the goddess and the Divine Feminine,” explains Gabriela Herstik, author of Inner Witch: A Modern Guide To The Ancient Craft.
“Thirteen is the number of full moons that we have in a year, and for those of us who menstruate, it’s the number of times we’ll have a cycle each year,” she explains. “In numerology, 13 represents being able to create a foundation for yourself.” As for Friday, the day is traditionally associated with Venus, the goddess of love, beauty, and pleasure.
There are many ways you can celebrate the full moon — including with sex. “I feel like it would be such a f*cking potent day to do some sex magick,” Herstik says. “It’s Friday, it’s the full moon, and it’s the 13th day of the month. Triple whammy. Plus, it's like throwing a middle finger to the establishment that’s saying all these things are evil.”
You don’t need a partner to practice sex magick — you can do so by yourself, too. What makes sex magick different from simply having sex or masturbating is the act of setting an intention, Herstik says. Think about something positive you want to manifest or a type of energy you want to put into the world. If you’re with a partner, you can either set separate intentions, or choose one together.
“When you’re having sex, when you climax or come close, connect with your intention and send it energy,” Herstik says. You can also do this immediately after sex, “while you’re in that afterglow,” she adds.
Before having sex, Herstik suggests preparing your surroundings. You want to “create a space that’s conducive for you to really be present,” she says. “You can dim the lights, play music, and make sure you physically feel good — that you’re nourished and have water.” If you’d like, you can also incorporate other kinds of magick — such as candle magick or sigil magick — but the most important thing is setting your intention.
“At the end of the day, if you use your orgasms to work with an intention, that’s really what sex magick is about,” Herstik says.
