The next full moon is this Friday, and if you let it, it can light up your sex life. This full moon falls in Sagittarius, a sign known for its playful and adventurous energy. If you feel a little friskier than usual as the end of the week approaches, it's not in your head — it's in the air, actually.
"Since the full moon connects us to our shadow side, that also means it connects us to our feral side, the side of us that is deeply wild, and more physical than it is mental," says Gabriela Herstik, a Los Angeles-based witch with a practice rooted in the divine feminine, moon magic, and fashion magic.. "The moon is connected to the divine feminine in us, and sexual energy is some of the strongest energy of all."
And anyone, not just those who identify as witches, can reap the benefits of full moons, since they're notorious for bringing out our primal sides — which can mean uninhibited (and even unusual) sex. That can include howling during intercourse, or any other form of animalistic, uninhibited pleasure.
For people who do practice witchcraft, though, the full moon is viewed as a powerful time to perform sex magic, or harnessing sexual energy through orgasms to manifest your intentions. In layman's terms, that means visualizing something that you want to bring into your life — anything from a promotion to more confidence to changes in your love life — as you come as a sort of orgasmic prayer. Sometimes sex magic can involve period blood, since it's used in offerings or while casting spells. (More on that later.)
But like we said, you don't have to be into the occult to enjoy full moon sex. You might just have to tap into your primal side to make your animalistic sexual urges a reality. Not sure where to start? Read on to learn about some of the many wild ways people have full moon sex — and perhaps even try one on June 9.