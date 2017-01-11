The Crystal Sex Toys Making Masturbation Spiritual

What's the best way to use Chakrubs? I noticed they don't vibrate, which was interesting to me, because I don't know if a non-vibrating sex toy would do much for me. But maybe that's because mainstream toys desensitize us? "Chakrubs don't vibrate via batteries, but the idea here is to become sensitive to subtle energetic vibrations. I don't think mainstream sex toys necessarily desensitize you, but it is us who desensitize ourselves through not being mindful. We all have the experience of walking into a room and feeling the vibe of the room. Energy is in the matter all around us, and some things have more therapeutic energy than other things. "When using a Chakrub, we suggest first bonding with it by meditating with it placed on your heart, by setting it out for a night in the full moon, by creating a ritual and getting clear on intentions. After inserting it, before any movement is made, I think it's best to try to feel the energy from the crystal. Then, allow the sexual energy to build as you move it about how it feels pleasurable to you. If you do enjoy vibration, I see nothing wrong with using a vibrator alongside the Chakrub. This is about you. The sacred ceremony should look and feel right to you." What overall changes do you hope to see in our approach to sex? "I've already seen so much change over the past six years. The taboo of self-pleasure is diminishing. People are learning to love themselves and their bodies. I am so happy to see the way in which we are headed. I wish for it to continue on this path, for more awareness to be had about consent and honoring the sex of ourselves and of others." How do you think we can take a more spiritual approach to sex?



"The way to take a spiritual approach to sex is to acknowledge that we are spiritual beings. Spirituality is understanding that you existed before you were born and that you live on after you die. We are energy, and we are here right now to play in our human bodies. With our human bodies, we were given the ability to feel pleasure through the senses — and to show gratitude for having been given our bodies, we can experience that pleasure. Without shame, without expectations, and with as much love as possible."