Many people are reluctant to fly on Friday the 13th, but the Aviation Safety Network (ASN) debunked the superstition by researching the rate of fatal plane crashes on the date and found it was actually lower than the average of the other days of the month. Still, a number of mysterious and tragic plane crashes have occurred on the infamous date.On Friday, October 13th, 1972, two major plane crashes occurred. One was a large plane was carrying a Uruguayan rugby team. The other, a larger plane flying from Paris to Moscow. The death toll from both crashes was more than 200.While the Moscow-bound plane resulted in the death of everyone on board, 28 people survived the initial plane crash in the Andes. But they truly had to survive. The plane went down October 13, but the sole 16 survivors were rescued 72 days after the crash. To endure the harsh climate of the mountains, the men did everything they could to survive. This included turning to cannibalism and eating the bodies of the their dead teammates. Their tragic and harrowing story was eventually retold in a book and film, Alive.