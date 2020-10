Tanya Taylor & Pantone Just Dropped Vibrant T-Shirts In Feel-Good Hues

Tanya Taylor's eponymous womenswear collection is known for its un-shy juxtaposition of brilliant tones, based on prints hand-painted in the designer’s studio every season. Earlier this year, the designer fittingly contacted Pantone about a collaboration — which has finally come to fruition in the form of vibrantly hued t-shirts adorned with the company's trademark sans-serif logo, proprietary color name, and code: Tanya Taylor x Pantone Color Therapy Capsule . The conversation between the designer and the color agency started in January, but “when the pandemic hit,” explains Taylor, “the idea of emotion being tied to different hues [felt] so important.” The designer knew the uplifting feelings she wanted to convey, and the team at the Color Institute helped the designer isolate three options: Chiffon Lilac for confidence, Marine Green for calm, and Baja Blue for creativity. “I always believe in the psychological impact of color,” explains Taylor. She was awed by the specificity and expertise of the Pantone team. Using Baja Blue as an example, the designer shares some specific rationale: “This blue has a little bit of red in it, which helps creativity — it’s not a flat blue. That’s what’s so special about working with [Pantone], is we feel as deeply about color [as they do]. It’s awesome to have that synergy.”