Essie’s New Collection Is Dropping Just In Time For The Blue Moon

There's a reason that the two biggest nail-polish trends for fall are dark tones and sparkle. It's because a deep moody base — like a rich navy, amethyst, or graphite gray — feels seasonal and edgy, while the fine-grained shimmer lends a twinkle, and dare we say, a touch of optimism.
Per usual, Essie hit the nail on the head when it comes to what we're craving in nail polish right now. The brand's latest limited-edition nail polish collection — inspired by the autumnal Blue Moon — features six limited-edition shades, all of which marry a nuanced midnight tone with a subtle pop of glitter.
Ahead, shop the full collection at Target. We recommend a speedy order, as these shades are selling fast.
