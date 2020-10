Madewell’s New Loungewear Is A Crowdsourced-Dream Come True

The brand took a data-driven approach to the new duds, polling the “Madewell Group Chat” (a devoted group of opinionated super-shoppers) — finding that 81% of respondents chose loose-stretchy bottoms like sweatpants and leggings over denim. “We’re always listening to our customers’ wants and needs when it comes to their wardrobes, and athleisure [was] a widely requested category, even before the pandemic,” explained Joyce Lee, Madewell’s head of design. After announcing a long-term sustainability initiative in March of 2020 (including its Fair Trade-certified and eco-conscious Do Well Shop offerings ), conscious fabrication was a driving force behind Madewell's new collection — and the comfy new offerings continue to make good on the brand’s promise of carbon neutrality by 2030. The drapey tops and bottoms come in blends like “Superbrushed” (a recycled polyester) to “Ribbed” (organic cotton) to Soft Sweats (a mix of both), meaning that the new loungewear fabrications are thoughtful in both design and composition. The best part? Nothing is over $100; and even better, the brand is offering bundles, so pairing a top and bottom will get you 20% off.