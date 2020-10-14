Fans Think Clare Crawley Did This Contestant Dirty In The Bachelorette Season Premiere

On last night’s season premiere of
Everybody Loves Dale The Bachelorette, our leading lady finally got to meet the 31 men who were worth quarantining for, and the opening episode certainly didn’t disappoint. Clare was greeted by a host of men on the first night, but some of the them left more of an impression on her than others. One man definitely hit it off with our Bachelorette from the jump — at least, he thought he did.
Watching from home, we all knew that Clare was going to give Dale the first impression rose the whole time, but things were up in the air for the rest of her suitors. Blake Moynes was particularly surprised by the turn of events, and if you ask Bachelor Nation, he had every reason to be.
When Blake pulled Clare aside for some one-on-one time, we discovered that they'd already met before — virtually of course. While she and the contestants were quarantining separately before filming officially began, Blake reached out to Clare via Instagram because he wanted to check on her; she was struggling with being so far away from her ailing mother and going a little stir crazy in quarantine, and he wanted her to know that she wasn't alone.
Bachelor participants are typically prohibited from contacting each other before the show's premiere, so the interaction was against the rules, but Clare saw Blake's actions (including his incessant lip biting?) as a sign of his sincerity towards her.
"You were the only man that did that," Clare told him. "And I cannot even tell you how much that meant to me."
They sealed the moment with the first kisses of the season, and Blake walked away from the encounter feeling giddy and confident that Clare would give him the first impression rose. However, Dale exists in this world, and Clare quite literally became the living embodiment of the heart eyes emoji upon seeing him. From the second that the ex-NFL player ambled out of the stretch limousine towards Clare, I knew exactly why he was worth throwing years of Bachelor protocol out the window. So no, Blake did not get the big honor. Trust me, I get it, Clare. But still — Blake!
I stan Blake Moynes and his rule breaking, risk taking ways ESPECIALLY in that green suit #bachelorette #TheBachelorette— sarah lord🌹 (@daylightswiftie) October 14, 2020
Blake deserves better #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/AV2N6qR7bk— Kristen (@KristenOBrien_) October 14, 2020
Blake should have gotten that first impression rose this is rigged #bachelorette— kat♡ (@kattcarroll) October 14, 2020
Breaking: Blake is my guy I will be hitching my wagon to for the rest of this season.— Anthony (@Corr4do) October 14, 2020
Also I kinda hate Clare.
No further comments at this time.#bachelorette
It's early days, folks, but we pretty much know how this is going to end...kind of.
Teasers for the rest of this season of The Bachelorette hint that Lip Biting Blake and the rest of the men will inevitably get their hearts broken when Clare ends her journey early because she's found the one. Lucky for them, the end of Clare's run signals the beginning of Tayshia's story — and a second chance at finding love with the Bachelorette. So there's hope for Blake yet.