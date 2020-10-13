A Bunch Of Prime Day Deals On Fashion Face Masks, Found

When Amazon Prime Day landed last summer, a rhinestone face mask wasn't even the faint shadow of a mark on our virtual deal-hunting list. That’s the incredible thing about humans: when life gives us viral lemons, we make artisanal face masks complete with bows, embroidery, and a red-gingham print so juicy you’ll be tempted to throw a picnic on your face (keep it six feet, please). Fast forward to Prime Day 2020, taking place on October 13 through October 14, and you’ll find no shortage of on-sale fashiony masks to dazzle your eyeballs and your wallet.
So, what to scoop with this newfound influx of facial coverings? First, understand what kind of protection various masks and face coverings can offer. Will a silk mask be better for your skin? What are the most breathable masks for running? Know your longtime needs, discover new ones, and trust that we’ve got you and your face covered during Prime-time with the all the markdowns we could muster ahead.
