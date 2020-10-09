Sometimes Netflix likes to keep us on our toes, releasing over a dozen titillating new TV shows and movies into the world in one week. Other times, the streaming service is surprisingly straightforward with its newest titles.
This week is one of those easygoing periods, since you only have a handful of new Netflix projects to binge over the weekend.
Maybe that’s because the TV giant knows everyone is going to be tuning in to The Haunting of Bly Manor with its Friday, October 9, premiere date. The new horror drama is the hotly anticipated followup to 2018 Netflix blockbuster The Haunting of Hill House, and brings back many of your favorite faces… just so you can see them crumble in terror once again. Hill House daughter Victoria Pedretti leads the series — which is a totally fresh ghost story, sorry Crane family — along with her former co-stars Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Carla Gugino, and Kate Siegel.
While Bly is the hot ticket item this week, there are also some gems for everyone who isn’t ready for nine hours of scares (and tears, if we’re being honest). Deaf U also debuts, offering up a rare and much-needed reality show indulgence. Elsewhere you’ll find an indie darling, a visually lush rom-com, and an Adam Sandler movie.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.