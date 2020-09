There are two star-studded projects dueling for your attention. The television option is Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s third series from his Netflix deal . Ratched has all the trappings of a season of American Horror Story: Emmy-winner Sarah Paulson in a lead role, a cast of characters teaming with dangerous secrets, and an unmitigated series of body horrors — each one worse than the last. But Ratched also has a little bit of Oscars pedigree , as it stands as a prequel for classic 1970s film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. Devil All the Time is this week’s other extremely buzzy, A-lister Netflix offering. The drama film throws internet boyfriends Robert Pattinson , Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, and Bill Skarsgård into a Midwestern period piece blender and lets them duke it out for the soul of their characters’ small town.