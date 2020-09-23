You may think you know everything there is to know about being in college — either you've lived it, or seen the highs and lows played out in countless TV shows and movies. But Netflix's newest docusoap, Deaf U gives viewers the chance to see through the eyes of not just any students, but students who are the very unique intersection of coming-of-age and Deaf culture.
Just in time for the International Day of Sign Languages, Netflix has dropped the trailer for Deaf U, a series following a group of friends at Gallaudet University, a renowned private college for the Deaf and hard of hearing, in Washington, D.C.
Co-executive produced by model and activist Nyle DiMarco (who went to Gallaudet himself), the drama-filled documentary show gives a rare, unfiltered glimpse into the Deaf community as these students deal juggle the pressures of school, relationships, and growing up Deaf and hard of hearing in today's society.
If you're not totally sure what to expect from Deaf U, the first few seconds of the preview say plenty about the hate-to-love-it drama in store. A guy sits on a chair, nervously asking the girl in front of him if they have a chance to have "a connection again."
"I'm not gonna lie," she signs back, "I don't mind sleeping with you."
Throughout the rest of the trailer, a couple students share everything from their insecurities about "not being Deaf enough" and wanting to preserve American Sign Language (ASL), to navigating hookups, to trying to feel less alone within their 1,000-person university.
"We can't lose our culture," another student declares.
Watch the new trailer for Deaf U, premiering October 9, below.