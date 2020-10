Margaret Qualley’s Real-Life Mom Is Playing Her On-Screen Mom In A New Netflix Show

MacDowell is known for her work in comedy classics such as Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral. She's also slated for an upcoming Western from IFC in 2021 titled No Man’s Land. Qualley was most recently seen in the 2019 Tarantino film Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood , and stars in the film My Salinger Year alongside Sigourney Weaver. This will mark the first time that the two act together in the same project however. Good luck to all!