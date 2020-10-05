Margaret Qualley’s Real-Life Mum Is Playing Her On-Screen Mum In A New Netflix Show

While many people would shiver at the idea of having their parents show up at their office, Margaret Qualley is officially going to act opposite her mother, Andie MacDowell, on a new Netflix show.
The new dramedy series, Maid, is inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. The show, described as "a beautiful, alive, gritty and inspiring exploration of poverty in America," centres on Alex (Qualley), a single mother who becomes a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. Her mother, Paula (MacDowell), is an eccentric, free-spirited artist with a slew of boyfriends but plagued by psychological demons that she tries her best to ignore. The cast also includes Nick Robinson and Anika Noni Rose.
MacDowell is known for her work in comedy classics such as Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral. She's also slated for an upcoming Western from IFC in 2021 titled No Man’s Land. Qualley was most recently seen in the 2019 Tarantino film Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, and stars in the film My Salinger Year alongside Sigourney Weaver. This will mark the first time that the two act together in the same project however. Good luck to all!