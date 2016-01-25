After posting a tweet complaining about sitting in the "tourist" class section of an American Airlines flight, Andie MacDowell has defended herself against a flurry of social media backlash.



On Friday, MacDowell tweeted a photo of herself with other passengers on her flight. She tagged American Airlines' Twitter handle and added the caption, "HELP I paid for first class & they put me in tourist because of my dog that I pre-booked & paid for."

