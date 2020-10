The Savage X Fenty Fall Collection Just Launched on Amazon

If you just tuned into Amazon Prime to watch the star-studded, neon-lit revue that was the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show , visions of electrifying undergarments might still be dancing in your head. Whether it was the appearance of Lizzo strutting her stuff wrapped in azure lace , a platform-perched Paris Hilton glowing in head-to-toe hot pink, or perhaps Rihanna herself, resplendent in a shimmering bodysuit and live-flower boa, the laser-lit sights and intoxicating sounds of the performance were dialed up to get your blood pumping. Most importantly, if you're wondering where the heck you can get your hands on some of the layered lacy lingerie that just paraded across your screen, the good news is, it's already available and everyone has access to it.