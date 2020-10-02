The Savage X Fenty Fall Collection Just Launched on Amazon

If you just tuned into Amazon Prime to watch the star-studded, neon-lit revue that was the Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show, visions of electrifying undergarments might still be dancing in your head. Whether it was the appearance of Lizzo strutting her stuff wrapped in azure lace, a platform-perched Paris Hilton glowing in head-to-toe hot pink, or perhaps Rihanna herself, resplendent in a shimmering bodysuit and live-flower boa, the laser-lit sights and intoxicating sounds of the performance were dialed up to get your blood pumping. Most importantly, if you're wondering where the heck you can get your hands on some of the layered lacy lingerie that just paraded across your screen, the good news is, it's already available and everyone has access to it.
In true democratic Savage X Fenty fashion, the Fall collection that just streamed before your eyes is available right this second on Amazon. Since launching Savage X Fenty in 2018, Rihanna’s already-rabid fanbase has proliferated, thanks to the brand’s signature cool and unapologetically sexy take on the world of intimates. Offering lingerie and loungewear in sizes ranging from 30A-42H/46DDD and XS-3X and regularly tapping a diverse group of muses, Savage X Fenty has always preached inclusivity. Furthermore, it’s exciting, with bold colors, unexpected silhouettes, and precious details that elevate underthings from their afterthought status. Click through to see some of our favorite pieces from the brand-new fall collection.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.