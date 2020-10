What Is Coronalingus & Should You Be Having It?

As a general rule of thumb, masturbation is the safest way to get off during the pandemic. (As The New York City Department of Health said in a memo in June, “You are your safest sex partner.”) Sleeping with a person who's in your "social pod" or quarantine crew is your next best bet. That includes someone you already live with, or someone you've been seeing often and trust to be following strict social distancing restrictions with everyone besides yourself and a few select others.