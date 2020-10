Byredo Makeup Is Here & (As We Expected) It’s Stunning

The new collection, which is available exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue , includes everything from mascara to multiuse color sticks , all with a signature Byredo twist (think Cheeky shade names like Kumato and Sauce). "I founded Byredo almost 15 years ago, but about five years ago, I started to feel like makeup could be a strong physical manifestation of beauty at Byredo, in contrast to fragrance, which was in a sense invisible," founder Ben Gorham tells Refinery29. What really makes the collection shine is its creation in partnership with one of the coolest visionaries in today's beauty industry: British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench — whose work can be instantly recognized across editorials and runway shows. "I came across the work of Isamaya Ffrench, which I was extremely drawn to, and it created this discussion about this idea that I thought color could be an important pillar at Byredo," Gorham explains. "Two years later, and here we are."