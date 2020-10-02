Byredo Makeup Is Here & (As We Expected) It’s Stunning

When it comes to highly covetable beauty brands, few have created such a dedicated following as Byredo. Whether it's the restock of a cult-status candle or a new limited-edition collab, the unique-fragrance favourite's creations have a lot going on. And, although previously Byredo could only be experienced via scent, today marks a thrilling milestone: the debut of its inaugural makeup collection.
The new collection, which is available at Byredo.com and online at Selfridges, includes everything from mascara to multi-use colour sticks, all with a signature Byredo twist (think Cheeky shade names like Kumato and Sauce). "I founded Byredo almost 15 years ago, but about five years ago, I started to feel like makeup could be a strong physical manifestation of beauty at Byredo, in contrast to fragrance, which was in a sense invisible," founder Ben Gorham tells Refinery29. What really makes the collection shine is its creation in partnership with one of the coolest visionaries in today's beauty industry: British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench — whose work can be instantly recognised across editorials and runway shows. "I came across the work of Isamaya Ffrench, which I was extremely drawn to, and it created this discussion about this idea that I thought colour could be an important pillar at Byredo," Gorham explains. "Two years later, and here we are."
Ahead, take a stroll through the full collection in all of its stunning glory — and start making those wish lists now.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.