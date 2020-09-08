Every artsy mirror selfie, be it a full-body #OOTD snap or a close-up beauty shot, includes two visual elements: the back of an iPhone and the fingernails wrapped around it. Now, with the anatomy of a mirror selfie in mind, tech brand PopSockets just launched a genius sub-brand, PopSocket Nails, offering press-on nails sold with a matching PopGrip for your iPhone.
Right in line with the latest nail art trends of 2020, the PopSocket Nail collection comes with 14 different stick-on designs, from bright and colorful French tips to daisy print and an edgy black manicure accented with stars. Scroll through to see the cutest mani-grip combos, then shop your favorite either together or separately (but you'll probably want both — for the selfie).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
