Who knew that such a simple phone accessory could become something we couldn't live without? We can't imagine our post-workout stretch without propping up our phone with our PopSocket to watch YouTube videos. Those precarious group selfies have become infinitely easier to take without the risk of our phones taking a tragic (and expensive) tumble. The bigger our phones have gotten, the more we appreciate having a little extra grip on the device that's basically become an extra appendage at this point.
We've rounded up our favorite PopSocket designs – from Stranger Things to avocados – that are so cute you'll want them for your phone immediately. All of the PopSockets listed are between $10-15, so you could even get a couple and swap them out depending on how you feel like accessorizing your phone that day. Click through to see which PopSockets we've been eyeing, and if none of these designs catches your eye, don't forget, PopSocket gives you the option of creating your own custom design.