We know, you're still not quite recovered from your Stranger Things season 2 binge sesh last year. Months later, your couch still has a butt-shaped indentation and that empty pizza box is still covered in sheet face masks, but get ready, because we just got a huge glimpse of Stranger Things season 3 in production. It's happening, folks!
Today, this short clip was posted to the show's social media accounts. In true Stranger Things form, everything is beautifully vague and set to SURVIVE's ominous electronic score. We see moody black-and-white silhouettes of our favourite pint-sized heroes assembling for the first table script read of the season. The actors' name cards are bringing back all the feels — but it's the new names that have us most intrigued. Let's go through the newest seats at the table.
Actor Cary Elwes is casting off his Robin Hood tights and heading to Hawkins. You may remember him from such illustrious '90s masterpieces as Hot Shots! and Twister. Maya Hawke has already been confirmed as part of the cast, and with a mom like Uma Thurman, we know that acting is in her genes. And Jake Busey's name card reminds us of his famous dad: none other than acting great (and subject of Obama's best joke) Gary Busey.
Most adorably, season 2 favourite Priah Ferguson, who plays Erica, Lucas' (Caleb McLaughlin) younger sister. Her role will be expended in the new season, but in the teaser below, she's the only one who speaks. "Get out of here, nerds!" she says, as the screen goes black. Well, okay then, Erica! Guess we'll just have to wait until season 3 drops to see what is in those scripts.
You can check out the video below, and zone out that those synth music.
