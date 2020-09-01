The biggest burden was rent, difficult even with the extra unemployment but certainly out of reach on just $107/week. So Emily and her best friend used their $1,200 stimulus checks toward buying a 1985 Dodge Ram van and converting it into a home. “We just took off to the national parks all summer,” she says. They made it all the way to the Pacific, seeing firsthand how states were closing and reopening and then closing again. And while being in the nation’s great outdoors has been freeing and fun, Emily is cognizant of the fact that the catalyst for this road trip was a glaring failure in COVID-19 relief. “We haven't gotten rid of the van and we don’t know how long we’re going to need to keep it, because at this point it just does not make sense to be paying rent,” she says. “Especially with no jobs — with us being cruise ship workers, we're going to be some of the last ones to go back to work. The only real expenses we have are our cell phones, the gas, and laundry and groceries here and there.”