We Might Be Getting Another $1,200 Stimulus — But Who Does The HEALS Act Really Heal?

A key part of the HEALS Act is its broad protection of corporate liability. It’s something McConnell has been especially insistent on — it’s even in the bill’s name — and over 20 conservative groups have been lobbying for it over the past several months. The provision shields companies from lawsuits brought by workers who claim that their employer did not adequately protect them from the coronavirus. According to the Associated Press , businesses would only be found liable in cases of “gross negligence or intentional misconduct,” which it notes is a high legal standard. It means that an employer wouldn’t be responsible for failing to “take reasonable precautions,” though what that exactly entails is hard to determine as of now. Such lawsuits have already become commonplace — as of early May, there were almost 800 COVID-19-related lawsuits filed . Amazon is currently being sued by three employees in New York who claim the company did not implement adequate safety measures.