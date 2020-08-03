Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

I am currently pursuing my bachelor's degree at a university in New York State. My grandparents pay $10,000 yearly and I pay the remainder ($13,000) myself through loans.

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I grew up pretty aware of my family's financial issues. I always knew it was the major stress in our family. It wasn't something we could hide. My parents taught me to be frugal.

What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first official job was at a salad restaurant (cashier and food service) in 2018. I dropped out of my regular high school and switched to online school so I could get a job. I never got an allowance. I wanted to do fun stuff with my friends, but I knew my mom couldn't afford to give me money. I also wanted to start saving for college and hopefully do some traveling.

Did you worry about money growing up?

I always worried about money. We were very poor. My father financially abused my mother, leaving us with incredible amounts of debt.

Do you worry about money now?

I worry about money now because of college. Before I started college, I wasn't worried. I had made great money at my jobs and saved tons. I wasn't prepared for how much college would cost and at first, it seemed like it wasn't worth the debt I would acquire. Eventually, I decided to stick to college and I am much less anxious now. I have an excel sheet controlling my spending for groceries, bills, rent, etc. for while I am at school.

At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I have been financially responsible for everything that isn't food, housing, and medical expenses since I started high school. Starting in August, I will be financially independent for all those things. I still pay rent right now, but I am living at home. I am still not 100% financially independent because my grandparents pay for part of my school bills. My grandparents are my safety net and I can always come live at home if needed.

Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

In December 2019, my grandmother started sending me $200 a month. They sold their house, so this money is from that.