11:30 a.m. — So. Bored. I work front desk at both gyms on campus and the one I'm working at right now is the smaller and quieter one. I mostly sit on my phone and contemplate what to get for lunch, stopping intermittently to check out equipment to patrons. At one point, I pull out my homework and make some progress. My old roommate, Z., stops by to work out and we discuss potentially going out tonight.



1:30 p.m. — FINALLY FREE (until tomorrow). I quickly change into my sweater in the bathroom and while doing so, my coworker walks in on me. Yikes. No time to be awkward about it though, my interview is in less than 15 minutes!!



2 p.m. — Another relatively quick interview. The girl seemed nice but also involved in a lot of other heavy writing activities so I'll have to see who else I hire first. I order Panera for pickup and they are out of cream of chicken and wild rice soup AND the bread I want. I also try to get a chocolate chip cookie but the entire bakery is out of stock? I'm mildly annoyed but have already committed to getting Panera and I have a $1 off coupon anyway. I stop at an ATM on the way to get out cash in case I decide to go out tonight. $6.68



2:35 p.m. — Apparently Panera did have cookies, so I buy one when I get in ($2.30). After I eat, I finally get started on laundry that is long overdue (a dollar for the washer and dryer, so $2) and do my dishes from the morning. I watch old episodes of Shameless throughout this. $4.30



5:56 p.m. — Bless the gods! A kind soul has taken my morning shift tomorrow, which means I can sleep in. I have two positions at work, one that is scheduled and one that I set my own hours, so I'll just go in at some point tomorrow to make up for the lost hours. I check my laundry and see that it's still relatively damp, so I grab more quarters to run it again. This dryer is allegedly the “good” one too... $1



8 p.m. — Sad story of the day: Yesterday I confronted my best friend, V., about how I felt like I was putting in more effort into our friendship than he was and today he told me that he felt like he needed space. In a fit of frustration, I told him off and now I think our friendship is truly over...did I mention that our friendship troubles started when we began hooking up in the fall? Never hook up with your friends! I keep crying on and off and C. offers me one of her edibles to make me feel better but I decline. I get invited to a party with one of my other good friends, K., and decide to go, hoping alcohol and being with friends will take my mind off it.



8:50 p.m. — I get ready, listening to the same Khruangbin album from yesterday. I put on the same black ripped jeans from yesterday (I washed these after I was splashed!), a cheetah tank bodysuit, and a light wash jean jacket with my black platform converse. As for makeup, I put on Pore Professional Primer, Hoola bronzer, High Beam highlighter, and “They're Real!” mascara, all from Benefit. Every year my sister gets me makeup for my birthday or Christmas, so most, if not all, of my makeup comes from her. I try to buy dupes if I run out before then and use eye shadow I bought from Marshall's. I make a peanut butter sandwich and eat that with carrots before my former roommate, Z., comes over.



11 p.m. — Z. and I finish the only drinks we have, tallboys of Twisted Tea (her) and Straw-Ber-Rita (me, lol) so we go to the gas station to get more alcohol. I grab two tallboy White Claws for $4.50, but one is for my friend so he venmos me. $2.25



12:36 a.m. — Home for the night. I contemplate getting food as I have a gift card, but my friend convinces me to save it. I also contemplate texting my ex hookup, as I have been seeing numerous Instagram stories with him in them, but I decide against that as well (I am ~30 days clean of contact, lol). I text my roommate about a reference from Broad City instead before passing out.



Daily Total: $14.23