If you are sorely missing your group karaoke bar hangs, Netflix has a solution. In the new original music competition, Sing On!, you can relive those alcohol and/or adrenaline-fueled nights from the comfort of your own home.
Hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess, Netflix's new eight-episode series pits six contestants against each other as they belt out songs from a particular genre. Instead of being judged by a panel, however, they're judged by a vocal analyzer which measures the accuracy of their vocal pitch. The more they sing the song in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000. Every round, the highest scoring contestant moves on, and the other contestants vote someone out. The stakes get higher as the rounds go on, until the final two contestants face off for the grand prize.
The show premieres Wednesday, September 16, and looks like a mix of many iconic singing competition shows — like The Masked Singer (hold the masks) meets American Idol meets The Voice, with Burgess's singular flair.
Warm up those vocal chords and catch the trailer for Sing On! below.