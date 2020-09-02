Hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Tituss Burgess, Netflix's new eight-episode series pits six contestants against each other as they belt out songs from a particular genre. Instead of being judged by a panel, however, they're judged by a vocal analyser which measures the accuracy of their vocal pitch. The more they sing the song in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000 (£44,911). Every round, the highest scoring contestant moves on, and the other contestants vote someone out. The stakes get higher as the rounds go on, until the final two contestants face off for the grand prize.