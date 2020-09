Tory Burch, Nike, Kiehl’s & More Are Up To 50% Off At Nordstrom This Weekend

Nordstrom is the gift that keeps on giving this year –– first, there was the beloved Anniversary Sale and now just when you think the next round of deals won't come till Black Friday , they hit us with a big 3-day fashion event to boost our fall wardrobe . Starting today until Monday, September 28 score a discount on designer, contemporary, and trend-forward styles from Tory Burch, Nike, Frame, Vince, and more. Some of your favorite styles you've already been eyeing will be on sale on-site and in-store for up to 50% off.