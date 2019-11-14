Nordstrom’s Fall Sale Is Filled With Gifts, Winter Essentials, And Party Outfits

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
It’s been a busy year for the Seattle-based heritage retailer that we all lovingly refer to as Nordy. Between launching red-hot influencer collaborations and opening a little trading post on the island of Manhattan, they’ve been expanding their already well-tread footprint with a fury. But, in true Nordstrom fashion, they haven’t forgotten about the most important cog in their business machine — us, their loyal customers.
Luckily, they’re already treating fans to a pre-Black Friday sale, with a host of goods clocking in at discounts of up to 40% through November 17. Out of all the holiday sales for which we wait on tenterhooks, Nordstrom’s might be the most anticipated of the season, so this preview is only getting us amped up for the big Black Friday savings ahead. Click through to find the best fall-ready gear that’s currently in discount mode, and keep checking this space for Nordstrom’s most up-to-the-minute markdowns as November 29 approaches.
