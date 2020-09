Jacob Elordi Logs On To Congratulate The Queen Zendaya

Now however, it seems Elordi is dating model Kaia Gerber (daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber). Who knows, though — the power of Zendaya and this particular moment knows no bounds. Maybe it can turn the actress and her co-star from “siblings” — kidding — "friends" who kiss into something more. Or not! As Brad Pitt would say : Normalize friendships between men and women!