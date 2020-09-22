Kelley Flanagan’s Behind-The-Scenes Bachelor Gossip & Other Bachelor Nation News You May Have Missed
This past week was a big one for several Bachelor Nation stars. Nick Viall made a large purchase, Kelley Flanagan kinda threw The Bachelor under the bus, Tayshia Adams got her own podcast, and so much more unfolded over the last few days.
We've got the scoop on all the drama you need to know about here — including a look at the new Bachelorette trailer that still says nothing about Tayshia but does show some dramatic snippets of Clare Crawley's impending journey to love.
For all the Bachelor Nation news you need to know, keep reading.
Kelley Flanagan Made Some Claims About Bachelor Production
Now that Peter Weber is dating his fifth place Bachelor finisher Kelley Flanagan, fans want to know why Peter didn't just pick her on the show and avoid wasting everyone's time? According to Life & Style, Flanagan finally answered that question on a recent Instagram story, alleging that production may have swayed Peter's opinion. "Peter was told/thought I didn't like him and was only there to have 'fun,'" Kelly claimed.
If that leaves you with more questions than answers, those answers are coming. Life & Style reported that Peter hinted in some Instagram comments that he plans on telling his side of everything at some point. "We'll get it all out one day!" he wrote. "There's just sooo much that no one knows about yet so it'll be good to get it out." It might be a while, though. When asked for more info, Peter just wrote, "3/15/21," which should be when his Bachelor contract is up — a year after his season ended.
Nick Viall Is A Homeowner
All that time spent on his podcast and #SponCon finally paid off, because Nick Viall just bought his first house. "6 years ago I left a career I really liked for a chance to do something I loved," he wrote on Instagram, referencing quitting his software sales job to become a full time influencer/podcaster after his stint on Andi Dorfman's Bachelorette season. "6 years later I’m buying MY First HOUSE and doing what I love. It's never too late to change things up and take a few risks."
Bachelor Nation is Also Mourning RBG
After Ruth Bader-Ginsburg's death on Friday, several Bachelor Nation contestants took time to honor her on their social media pages, including Becca Kufrin, Taylor Nolan, Sharleen Joynt, and Tayshia Adams. Becca posted a photo of RBG with a long caption about all the late Supreme Court justice achieved.
"This country needed her for so many reasons, including her fight for justice on the issues of same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care, affirmative action, and women's rights," Becca wrote. "Her presence will always be noticed and recognized, and she will continue to be one of the greatest women that I most admire. Thank you for everything RBG."
Taylor's response was one of the most raw ones. She posted a photo of herself crying, reminding her followers that it was okay to feel upset and to grieve. Then she added a reminder that everyone register to vote and actually do so on Nov. 3.
you are allowed to grieve. you are allowed to take space for yourself and to take up space. you are allowed to feel broken. you are allowed to feel sad, lost, scared, confused. your feelings are valid. taking space off of social for the rest of the day but before the end of the day, plz go to vote.gov and make sure you’re registered to vote *and actually vote* 💛 #vote #riprbg
Bachelor Nation Got Another Podcast
If there weren't already enough Bachelor Nation podcasts, here comes a new one. According to People, Click Bait launches Oct. 1 and will be hosted by Bachelor Nation stars Tayshia Adams, Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile, and Hannah Ann Sluss. They'll mostly be breaking down the week's wild pop culture headlines, but expect some Bachelor chat too — otherwise why would three franchise members be hosting?
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Have Some News
They're not engaged or married yet, but things are headed in a pretty serious direction for current DWTS competitor Kaitlyn and her Bach Nation BF. According to E! News, Kaitlyn sees DWTS as her "last hurrah" before she has kids. And Jason said on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast that they've already picked out baby names.
"We're on the same page, 100 percent on the same page. We want two kids," Jason said. "Over quarantine, we actually have one of our kids' names picked out already. Completely normal, right? If that next chapter is — will be — us having kids, she's just going to be the most badass mother ever."
Chris Harrison Tells Clare Crawley She Blew Up The Bachelorette
A new trailer for The Bachelorette is out, and it teases some more of the drama coming our way in October. (Still no mention of how Tayshia will fit into everything, though.) In the promo, host Chris Harrison tells Clare, "Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette," and we also see shots of Clare telling someone she's falling in love, kicking someone out, and lots of footage of her crying.
Only a few more weeks until we finally see it all unfold.