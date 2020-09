In O’Hara's short address, she employed Moira Rose's extravagant vocabulary to call out the show's talented styling team, including the hair and makeup departments — which are rarely honored in acceptance speeches. "I must pay an especially gaudiloquent tribute to Debra Hanson, our wardrobe whisperer, my guardian makeup angel, Lucky Bromhead , and to our dare-doing hair wrangler, Ana Sorys ," O'Hara gushed. "Every day their munificent venistation made me who I thought I was, and I would be an ungrateful doddypoll not to share it with them."