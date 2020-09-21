Julia Garner’s ‘20s-Inspired Emmys Glam Gave Us Major Halloween Inspiration

In addition to winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Julia Garner also claimed the unofficial prize for the chicest glam of the entire evening. The Ozark actress took vintage styling inspiration from Chanel for both her outfit and makeup for the virtual awards show — and the result was an homage to the Jazz Age that made the 26-year-old star look like the spitting image of The Great Gatsby's Daisy Buchanan.
Makeup artist Stoj used tones of pale rose and mauve all over to achieve the soft vintage vibe on Garner's fair complexion, and lucky for us, the pro listed all of the makeup she used on Instagram. The standouts? Chanel's Les 4 Ombres Eyeshadow palette in Warm Memories, a beautiful combination of blush and plum shades, and Rouge Allure Lipstick in Serenity, a nude pink with a velvety finish.
Of course, no flapper-inspired beauty look would be complete without due attention to the hair. Celebrity hairstylist Blake Erik pulled Garner’s springy blonde curls into a side part, then added a pearl hair pin to match the layered stands of pearls around her neck. Styled with her champagne silk separates, everything came together in a phenomenal above-the-waist ensemble that practically screams Roaring Twenties.
At the end of the special night, Garner posted an Instagram photo thanking her entire glam team, as well as everyone she works with on Ozark. "Love to you all!! Thank you for putting a smile on my face this year," the actress wrote in her caption. "The world is better because you are all in it. We can get through anything if we do it together."
Looking ahead, we're thinking Garner's at-home take on 1920s style could make for fabulous Halloween costume inspiration. We would gladly dress up in vintage silk and piles of pearls to eat candy on our own couches.
