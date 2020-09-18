It’s been 15 years since Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston split up for good, but there are still many people who believe that it’s only a matter of time before destiny leads them back to each other. The universe has heard your plea, reuniting the stars once again for a star-studded virtual table read of the 80s classic Fast Times at Ridgemont High. And it was glorious.
The exes hit Zoom for the table read, joined by fellow A-listers Dane Cook, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, John Legend, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, and Julia Roberts. It was done for charity, the $51,884 raised from the special event going to Penn’s CORE nonprofit and REFORM Alliance, but we were truly the ones who blessed from beginning to end.
Advertisement
Once the show got on the road, the stars took us back in time, acting out some of the best scenes from the 1982 cult classic. Penn, the only OG member from the film, watched proudly as LaBeouf played the part of stoner Jeff Spicoli with gusto; the Honey Boy actor had completely memorized his lines and was going full out on his scenes. And Morgan Freeman, the voice of God (and navigation app Waze), narrated it all.
Sean Penn’s reaction to Shia LaBeouf’s Spicoli is everything 🤣 #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/dac1ExoBPD— Angel James (@angelmjames1) September 18, 2020
There were many highlights during the hour-long virtual gathering. I could go on for hours about how happy I was to see McConaughey and Golding reunited after The Gentlemen or McConaughey and Pitt finally sharing a screen. Just seeing the Lincoln Lawyer star in general, really. (Can you tell that I'm a stan?) But I would be truly remiss not to specify that the best parts of the table read, without a doubt, were Pitt and Aniston's scenes interactions.
Pitt played Brad Hamilton, and Aniston ironically read the role of Linda Barrett, which means the stars' had to work through a particularly embarrassing scene together. After seeing his sister's friend in a bikini, Brad begins to fantasize about Linda, leading to her walking on him — to quote Freeman — "jacking off."
I could write 10,000 words on this video. Jennifer Aniston is playing it so fucking cool but Brad Pitt is clearly embarrassed. I LOVE MY DIVORCED PARENTS.pic.twitter.com/C6RP8D68Xr— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 18, 2020
"Hi Brad," read Aniston. "You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy...will you come to me?"
The look on Pitt's face was unmatched, equal parts mirth and embarrassment, but he played along nonetheless. Even better than his blushing was the sheer delight on their co-stars faces; Roberts couldn't hide her happy grin, McConaughey sagely nodded his approval, and late night host Kimmel literally guffawed out loud.
Advertisement
julia roberts watching jen aniston and brad pitt’s scene is priceless tho 😭😂 #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/s2pmcLe3af— thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020
i’ve lost the times that i’ve watched this clip. pls watch EVERY SINGLE ONE’s faces. i’m SCREAMING 💀 #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/KYXcJIsRsS— thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020
It's been years since these two have been a couple, but seeing them have fun together — even through Zoom — is still everything. Check out the rest of the hilarious table read below.