"What we showed was 5% of what happened," Har'el told Refinery29. "We could have gone into more painful or more violent times that happened to him in general. There were just so many traumatic events in his childhood. … We found a way to tell the story, and make it clear what the dynamic was, without fetishizing the pain or shocking the audience. Really, the film is about a relationship between a father and son, and that generational pain."