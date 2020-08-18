View this post on Instagram

This just in: #FastTimesLive will now stream on Friday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and #BradPitt and @JimmyKimmel will be joining the all-star cast! All proceeds will benefit the COVID-19 relief efforts of @COREResponse and @Reform, tune in to Facebook.com/COREResponse or TikTok.com/COREResponse on August 21. It's going to be awesome, totally awesome! 🎬