Matthew McConaughey’s Mom & Hugh Grant’s Dad Should Absolutely Date

If Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant want to remake the Parent Trap, we’re in. The actors are apparently totally ready to set up their elderly parents and, honestly, I want to see this action play out even more than I want to watch the film they are currently working on.
McConaughey and Grant star in Guy Ritchie’s new film The Gentlemen, a London-set action-comedy about drug kingpin Mickey (McConaughey) who is forced to decide on a worthy successor when he declares he wants out of the business. Grant portrays a slimy reporter who wants to cash in on the drama. Sure, the movie looks like a blast, but the actors’ favorite thing to do on the press tour isn’t to discuss the intricacies of the film; it is to discuss the love lives of their single parents.
Last month, the pair told Mashable that they would love it if McConaughey’s mom and Grant’s dad fell in love.
'Would your 87-year-old mom like a nice 91-year-old Englishman?" Grant asked McConaughey in the Mashable interview while discussing Christmas gifts for their folks. A cheap gift, sure, but also one that could be very appreciated if the romance was to work out.
Apparently, the actors are now making this love story happen, according to a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. On Friday, McConaughey stated that his mom Mary McCabe will finally meet Grant’s father, James Grant.
“Next week, they're supposed to meet, and we probably won't see them for the rest of the night,” McConaughey confirmed to ET.
Grant, who is apparently thrilled to have McConaughey as a potential step brother, joked that the sparks between them will be “red hot.”
Fingers crossed that these two hit it off, and that there’s no Meredith Blake in the equation to mess it all up.
Check out the trailer for The Gentlemen below. The film premieres on January 24.
