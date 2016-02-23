Waze seems like a god-given gift for those of us that have to navigate huge traffic on a day-to-day basis. Now, Google’s user-generated navigation service will be getting a huge boost from God himself. Well, not actually God. But Morgan Freeman, who has played God both onscreen and in the hearts and minds of moviegoers everywhere.
Freeman’s voice will be available to Waze users for a limited time as part of the promotion for London Has Fallen, a movie opening March 4 about the U.S. President being kidnapped. Freeman stars in the film, an Olympus Has Fallen sequel, as Vice President Trumbull and in fact gives navigation as though you yourself are the president.
"The time has arrived, President Wazer. The world awaits your commands," Freeman might say as you get behind the wheel of your mom’s car.
"You've arrived. It's been my honor and duty to see you through this mission," Freeman would tell you, letting you know that you’ve finally arrived at your Tinder date. (Now if only he would help you with the date itself. Or even be the date. Why not, as long as we’re dreaming.)
To have Freeman narrate your navigation, open Waze, click Settings, Sound, Voice Language, Morgan Freeman. And then sit back and try not to let his dulcet tones lull you to sleep. After all, you still have a car to drive.
