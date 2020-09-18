The PEN15 score also includes whatever school chorus and concert band tunes the girls are playing at the time, which is all too accurate to the middle school experience. When you're 13 or 14, that music takes up the same amount of brain space as whatever's on the radio. But as for the' 90s, '00s, and other jams sprinkled throughout PEN15 season 2, here's what the soundtrack has to offer.