Like the characters in PEN15 , I too started seventh grade after "surviving" Y2K. It's still a little weird to me that anyone would want to remember the hit songs from that decade (Nickelback, anyone?) but that's the way the time cookie crumbles. Most of the songs in the soundtrack were released in the late '90s, rather than the new millennium itself, but they all fit the vibe of the early aughts. They'd still be listening to '90s songs at the time.