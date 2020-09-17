All The Middle School Drama You Need To Remember From Pen15 Season 1

It has been over a year and a half since we met our favorite seventh grade besties Maya (Maya Erskine) and Anna (Anna Konkle) in Hulu’s comedy series Pen15. As you may recall, our heroines are played by actors who markedly (and hilariously) older than the rest of the actual pre-teen cast, as they navigate life as middle schoolers in the early 2000s. In the second season, Maya and Anna will tackle crushes, divorce, and vicious rumors. But before we move on to eighth grade, we have to back up and remember what happened on season 1 of Pen15.
Last we saw them, Pen15's middle schoolers comically learned about thongs, AIM, and bullying, but their friendship was tested in the finale. There was plenty of drama at the dance, and Maya and Anna weren’t the only two involved. Thankfully, the BFFs reunited by the end of the night, but multiple confessions and rejections happened before their reunion, which led to breakups and an awkward second-base interaction in the janitor's closet.
If you thought you could dive into season 2 without remembering everything that went down, you were dead wrong. Here's what happened to every major character in season 1, from Maya and Anna, to the duo's crushes and frenemies.