Every Painfully Intricate Detail That PEN15 Resurrects From The Days Of AOL Instant Messenger

I don't wanna blow your mind but when was the last time you texted someone "bye," "ttyl," or "g2g" and genuinely ended a conversation? Our text conversations are now just ongoing streams of messages that never end. That's maybe the one thing about AIM that isn't cringe. When Anna and Maya chat about the school play on PEN15 they sign off with "bye techie" and "bye star." It's nice, and makes me nostalgic for a time when social media was simple and not all-consuming.