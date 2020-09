Pen15 Gets Real About Vagina Shaming

“I would be creating some kind of character who’d be dropped into their school or neighborhood, who’d talk to them about sexuality and their body,” she says. “If I were that person, I’d bring down a poster and say, 'here’s all the different vulvas , and here’s what they look like…' And I'd tell them that if anybody gives them a bad time [about them], they should turn around and say, ‘You’ve got one too. Get off my back and if you can’t get off my back, stay out of my life.’ And then we would role play it.”